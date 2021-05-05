Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has expressed happiness over the release of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State by their captors.

He stated this on his verified Twitter handle shortly after the cheering news broke.

His message read, “I join all Nigerians to thank Almighty God for the safe release of the 29 students that were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State.

“I hope that the young students — who will undoubtedly be traumatized by this horrific experience — receive the necessary physical and psychological care and support that they require.

“At this time, our security agencies must not relent in tracking down all the perpetrators of this abduction and prosecuting them expeditiously under our laws — to serve as a strong deterrent to other nefarious actors.

“Moving forward, our security agencies must also work to strengthen the security around all our educational institutions, and bolster their intelligence gathering to keep our nation’s students safe from such occurrences in the future.”