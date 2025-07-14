Saraki: Behind Buhari’s firm resolve was man of gentle humanity

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, said the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari brought with it a deep sense of national and personal loss.

Saraki was appointed into Buhari’s cabinet first as minister of state for transportation in August 2019 before she was deployed in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in July 2022.

She said in a statement, on Monday, entitled: “From Allah we come, and to Him we shall return” that the late President was a man of unshakable principles, quiet strength, and rare humility.

The former minister’s statement reads further: “Though he held the highest office in the land, he lived simply and asked for little — yet gave his all for the peace, progress, and dignity of the people he served.

“Behind his firm resolve was a man of gentle humanity and a sharp, often unexpected sense of humour that revealed his warmth and wisdom. He carried the weight of leadership with grace, guided by integrity, and remained deeply committed to the values he believed in. His legacy is one of service, sacrifice, and steadfast belief in the promise of this nation.

“His belief in honesty of service, his attention to the downtrodden; the fight for a better Nigeria, and his principled givenness to a democratic dispensation, solidify his place as a towering figure in our country’s history.

“To Her Excellency, Hajia Aisha Buhari, their children, and the entire Buhari family, I extend my deepest condolences. May Allah (SWT) comfort you in this time of grief, strengthen your hearts, and reward the years of sacrifice you shared with a man devoted to national service. May you find peace in the honour of his legacy.

“As we mark the passing of this great leader, may this moment remind us of the responsibility we all share — to seek unity, act with purpose, and honour the example of dedicated service.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings, illuminate his grave, and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.”

