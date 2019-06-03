Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has appointed Prof. Abubakar Suleiman as Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.

Saraki, in a statement by Nwajei Kanayo, Communication Adviser of NILDS, on Monday, said ”the appointment takes immediate effect”.

According to Kanayo, in a letter dated May 28, conveying the appointment, Saraki, who is also the Chairman. NILDS Governing Council, said: “I have found your credentials eminently satisfactory for the stipulated requirements for appointment as Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.”

Sulaiman, who assumed responsibility as the institute’s DG took over from Dr Adeyemi Fajingbesi, who has been acting as Director General, following the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Ladi Hamalai.

Sulaiman, a Professor of Political Science and International Relations, is a former Minister for National Planning and Deputy Chairman, National Planning Commission.

A technocrat with vast experience, the new DG has served as a resource person for the induction courses, organised by the NILDS for new legislators in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

He served the previous administration at the federal level as Deputy Chairman, Nigeria Economic Council and Transition Technical Committee.

He was a Nigerian delegate to the United Nations Ordinary General Assembly in 2015.

Sulaiman holds a BSc degree, Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; an MSc in International and Strategic Studies from the University of Jos and a PhD, in 2003 from the University of Abuja.