Sanwo-Olu’s wife calls for unity, peace in christendom

The First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday called on Christians from all denominations to embrace peace and unity for the progress and development of Nigeria.

The governor’s wife gave the charge at the 2023 Lagos Praise 3.0, an annual event organized by the Office of the First Lady, Lagos to create a viable platform for the state’s first family, graceful ladies and members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials to come together in collaboration with the five blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter.

In her address, Sanwo-Olu said this years theme: “Casting Crowns,” taken from Revelations 4: 10-11, was chosen specifically to signify the act of laying down one’s crown and submitting to worship, which is the essence of the gathering.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu urged all Christians, particularly in the five blocs of CAN, to use the platform to worship God in holiness, saying the body of Christ is one.

She said: “I therefore, heartily welcome you all to this intense praise session and urge you to enjoy the presence of God and be alive in the spirit to get the best from this worship service.

“Beyond this service, I admonish us in the light of Hebrews 12: 14 that we should follow peace with all men and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord.

“Let’s embrace peace and be pure in our relationship with people.

“The initiative started as a platform for the First Family, Graceful Ladies and members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, which is also chaired by me, to come together in collaboration with the five blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter.

“This is with the view to worshipping and appreciating God on a consistent basis for His faithfulness and loving-kindness and also to serve as an avenue to pray for good governance, peace, and development of Lagos State.”

As it is tradition, participants invited for the programme cut across the five administrative divisions of Lagos State, namely: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, with the acronym: IBILE.

Those invited to give the intense praise session the needed zest included the leadership of CAN and members of the Body of Christ, top government functionaries, security agents, community leaders, grassroots groups, representatives of voluntary organisations and Organised Private sector.

There were ministrations by the choirs from the Chapel of Christ The Light, Evangelical Church Winning All/Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, Organisation of African Instituted Churches, Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Christian Council of Nigeria, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Lagos State CAN Mass Choir and Student Choir Groups.

Also featured were two popular gospel musicians: Efe Nathan and Tosin Bee.