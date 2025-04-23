Sanwo-Olu’s six-year health revolution: Lagos sets standards in health access, infrastructure, innovation

In a compelling demonstration of progress, innovation, and resilience, the Lagos State Ministry of Health took centre stage on Tuesday at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing to present a six-year scorecard of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the health sector, unveiling transformative policies, futuristic digital strategies, and life-saving reforms shaping the future of healthcare delivery in Africa’s largest megacity.

Presenting the scorecard, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, described the past six years as a period of “radical transformation in the architecture, access, and resilience of Lagos’ healthcare system,” emphasizing that the progress achieved was made possible through the collaborative efforts of government officials, healthcare professionals, and development partners.

“Lagos is home to approximately 30 million people, with a rapid annual population growth rate of 6 to 8 percent,” said Prof. Abayomi. “This places significant demand on our health system, requiring smart, scalable, and resilient solutions.”

The Commissioner highlighted the dual structure of the state’s healthcare ecosystem, comprising 360 public health facilities and over 3,500 private health establishments, while stressing the regulatory challenges posed by the largely unregulated private sector.

“We must bridge the public-private divide to ensure quality and equity,” he added.

Referencing the Lagos State Development Plan (2022–2052), Abayomi explained that the ongoing health sector reforms are strategically aligned to achieve Universal Health Coverage and position Lagos as a sub-Saharan hub for medical tourism. “We are not just treating patients; we are building a global healthcare brand,” he stated.

Despite having the lowest maternal mortality rate in Nigeria; 430 per 100,000 live births, Abayomi declared it still unacceptable. “We’ve declared zero tolerance for preventable maternal deaths, and our goal is to reduce this figure to 37 per 100,000 within the next two to three decades,” he affirmed.

While noting that currently, only 5% of Lagos residents are enrolled in health insurance. The Commissioner outlined plans to attain universal coverage within 20 years, stressing the importance of increased budgetary allocation from the current 8% towards the 15% target supported by dynamic reallocations throughout the fiscal year.

To counter the nationwide brain drain, Abayomi emphasized Lagos’ strategic investment in workforce development. With only 7,000 doctors serving 30 million residents which is far below the WHO benchmark of one doctor per 600 patients, he noted a shortfall of 33,000 doctors. “That’s why we are prioritizing training,” he said.

The Commissioner said that a major component of this strategy is the University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMH), which will train 2,500 students annually, 40% of whom will become doctors. “Legislation is almost complete, and construction is underway at key locations including the Cardiorenal Centre in Gbagada and the Isolation Centre at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,” he revealed.

Regarding infrastructure, the Commissioner detailed the government’s investments in both Greenfield and Brownfield projects to deliver facilities that are fit-for-purpose, climate-resilient, and energy-efficient. “We are building for the future with sustainable hospitals, smart centers, and adaptable facilities,” he noted.

“Leading this transformation is the Lagos State Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), a comprehensive digital ecosystem designed to unify patient records, referrals, emergency services, and inter-facility communication. SHIP will eliminate the chaos of bed-hunting ambulances and end reliance on paper records,” said Abayomi.

The Commissioner disclosed that the SHIP is now at stage seven of its rollout with commencement of infrastructure upgrades and sensitization programs. “It will eventually incorporate private health facilities, creating a statewide patient information network. This is more than technology, it’s transformation,” he emphasized.

He reported that Lagos has achieved a malaria prevalence rate of 2.6%, placing it in the low-transmission category. However, he warned that malaria remains a public health threat and urged collective action to reach pre-elimination status with a prevalence rate below 1%. “We’re almost there. With strong political will, innovative infrastructure, skilled manpower, digital tools, health insurance, committed partners, and public support, malaria can become history in Lagos,” he declared.

The Commissioner reiterated the government’s ‘Prevent, Test, Treat, Track’ policy, promoting preventive strategies such as insecticide-treated nets and environmental sanitation to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. “Not every fever is malaria. Misdiagnosis costs lives. If you feel unwell, get tested at a health facility,” he warned.

He also provided updates on disease control initiatives, highlighting progress in HIV reduction, viral hepatitis strategies, expanded cancer screenings, and free public screenings for hypertension and diabetes. Tuberculosis remains a key concern, with over 19,000 cases, including 288 drug-resistant infections. “We treat TB as a biosecurity issue, and the First Lady is championing advocacy efforts,” he said.

Abayomi commended key agencies including the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS), Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB), and the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) for their roles in the sector’s achievements. “Regulation has improved, traditional medicine is being upgraded through training, and we’re ensuring every pint of blood is safe,” he noted.

In conclusion, Prof. Abayomi asserted that Lagos is not just building hospitals, it is creating a smarter, safer, and more equitable healthcare system. “This is a healthcare revolution driven by data, powered by people, and inspired by purpose. We’re not just preparing for the future; we’re creating it,” he concluded.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its strategic investments and innovative policies. “Health is wealth, and today’s briefing clearly shows that the government is investing significantly in both,” he stated.

He applauded journalists for their responsible reportage during the ministerial briefings and urged continued professionalism. “You are proving that true journalism is alive and well in Lagos. Let’s not allow disinformation to distort the development narrative,” he urged.

Omotoso, who officially opened and closed the briefing, emphasized the importance of accurate reporting. “As you file your stories from today’s event, please ensure the facts and figures shared are presented correctly. The people of Lagos deserve the truth,” he said, thanking all stakeholders and the media for their participation and support.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, reaffirmed the State’s commitment to delivering quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare. She commended the various agencies for their hard work, noting, “Over the past six years, we have been relentlessly focused on improving the health sector.”

She emphasized the critical role of the media in sharing the sector’s successes and realities, especially during seasonal outbreaks. “We anticipate these outbreaks and prepare in advance through effective public enlightenment,” she said.

Dr. Ogunyemi reiterated the government’s stance against unauthorized charges in public health facilities, noting that service information and fees are being publicized to prevent exploitation.

Addressing the brain drain issue, she shared that many Nigerian medical professionals abroad are seeking opportunities to return. “Several have met with the Commissioner and myself, expressing interest in coming back. Our Public-Private Partnership framework is designed to accommodate them,” she added.

She emphasized the need for continuous engagement and feedback from the public. “We welcome all comments and suggestions. Once we hear of an issue, we act on it immediately,” she assured.

