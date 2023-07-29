Sanwo-Olu’s list of commissioners is anti-Muslim, says MURIC

828 828

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, 28th July, 2023 unveiled the list of commissioners for the state. The list contained 39 names. But an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has rejected the list for failing to pass inclusivity and integrity tests.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, 29th July, 2023 by the Executive Director of the organisation, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said: “The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday unveiled the list of commissioners for the state. The list contained 39 names.

“But to our surprise, only 8 of the nominees are verifiable Muslims. We find it difficult to understand why cabinet composition should be weaponised by the Lagos State Government (LASG) against Muslims. Ratio 31:8 fails the inclusivity test. It also fails the integrity test. What percentage is 8 out of 39? What is the rationale for coming out with this atrocious ratio?

“This is exactly what we have been saying about the political marginalisation of Muslims in the South West. It is a disease of the eyes, not of the nose. It needs no smelling. We can all see and read the list. It is all over the internet. Muslims groups all over the South West are expressing dissatisfaction with the development.

“We strongly denounce this deliberate and illegal attempt to deprive Muslims of opportunities to partake in the governance of their environment.

“It is illegal because Section 14(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stipulates that ‘The composition of the Government of the Federation, a State, a local government council, or any of the agencies of such Government or council, and the conduct of the affairs of the Government or council or such agencies shall be carried out in such manner as to recognise the diversity of the people within its area of authority and the need to promote a sense of belonging and loyalty among all the people of the Federation.’

“Sanwo-Olu’s proposed cabinet is therefore illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional to the extent that it failed to be fair to the teeming Muslim population in the state. It will remain so until he reviews it and makes the list inclusive. Lagos Muslims have been rubbished by this list. It is a dirty slap in the face. This list is disgusting, repulsive and therefore unacceptable.

“It is a betrayal of trust because Lagos Muslims voted en masse for Sanwo-Olu. MURIC in particular came out openly to support his second term and we persuaded fellow Muslims to drop their opposition to the governor. But imagine this!

“We are sending a note of warning to all political parties in the state. 2027 will not be business as usual. Don’t come to lobby us for votes if your candidate is not a Muslim. It is the turn of Muslims in 2027 and we will vote massively for any party that picks a Muslim as its gubernatorial flagbearer.

“MURIC has no political tabula rasa. We are open to all parties. The welfare of Nigerian Muslims is our major interest. We will not hide that. Neither do we owe anyone any apology for it.”

