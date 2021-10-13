Sanwo-Olu’s house gift a life transforming act — Teacher

A public-school teacher in Lagos State, Agnes Elusakin, has described the gesture of Governor Babjide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to fulfil his promise of a house gift to outstanding teachers as a life transforming act.

The teacher appreciated the Government on Tuesday at the presentation of the two and three bedroom flats to them.

Elusakin described Governor Sanwo-Olu as a man of the people, pointing out that this is a dream come true for her family.

Elusakin revealed that this laudable gesture is indeed life transforming and a stir to encourage better performances in service delivery.

She expressed her sincere appreciation to the Governor and promised not to relent in her efforts towards improving her service delivery in the education sector.

Sanwo-Olu has fulfilled the promise of two and three bedrooms flat each to outstanding teacher and school administrator in Lagos State.

The Governor was represented by Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, and Hon. Maruf Akinderu-Fatai, Commissioner for Housing, at the official presentation of a two bedroom flat to late Pius Bababo Ikuseyidunmi, former Principal of Government Junior College, Ketu, Epe, who emerged as best school administrator in 2019 and three bedroom apartment to Elusakin, a former teacher at Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu and now the Principal, Community Junior Secondary School, who emerged as winner of the best teacher award in 2019

Presenting the house keys to the awardees at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Education, Adefisayo stated that the event was in fulfilment of Sanwo-Olu’s promise to the 2019 Awardees of the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award for making the State proud, adding that this administration has continued to provide continuous support for teachers by investing significantly in the sector.

Adefisayo condoled with the family on the great loss of Ikuseyidunmi to the State, but encouraged them that Lagos State will forever be proud of his immense contribution as formerly a teacher and while he served as principal in some schools.

Akinderu-Fatai noted that ever since the Governor made the promise, the Ministry of Housing had continued to follow up and constantly assuring recipients that a day like this will become a reality.

He applauded the recipients for their patience and Sanwo-Olu for keeping to his promise, analysing that he has remained consistent in touching every sector and improving lives.

Adefisayo also received awardees of Lagos State Y2021 Presidents Teachers and Schools Excellence Award, with Bolade Junior Grammar School, Oshodi emerging as best public secondary school in the Federation and two teachers: Temitope Salmot Obiwumi of Wahab Folawiyo Junior Secondary School emerged 2nd Runner Up as the best teacher in Junior Secondary School in Nigeria, and Rasheed Abolanle Odenike of Lagos Sate Civil Service Senior Model College, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, who came 4th as best teacher in Senior Secondary Schools in Nigeria.

She said the feat was in testament to the improved infrastructure and manpower of the education sector in Lagos State.

According to the Commissioner to the teachers: “You have transported Lagos State to National levels and beyond and I encourage all teachers to always stay focused determined and continue to learn new methods of cascading knowledge as the government will not reduce the standard of learning in schools.

“We are doing everything possible to provide quality education in Lagos State and the narrative of education is changing as the government is touching every school regardless of location.”

The event had the attendance the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Elizabeth Ariyo, Tutor Generals/Permanent Secretaries of Education Districts and Stakeholders in the Education Sector.