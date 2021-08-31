Sanwo-Olu, US Consular-General to speak at USGEAA anniversary webinar

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Friday speak at the fourth anniversary of the United States Government Exchanges Alumni Association (USGEAA).

He is also expected to be the special guest of honour, while the acting Consular-General of the US Consulate, Lagos, Mr Stephen Ibelli, will deliver the keynote address.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mrs Adeze Ojukwu, the Head of USGEAA Media Committee and Fellow of the prestigious Hubert Humphrey Fellowship.

The anniversary webinar, the sixth edition of the USGEAA Leadership Empowerment Series, is billed for Friday, September 3, 2021 by 11 am.

The theme of the special virtual meeting is ‘Creating Opportunities for Youth Participation in Social and Economic Activities in Lagos State.’

Dr Jude Ememe, the president of the association, said the webinar was specifically designed ‘to address issues affecting Nigerian youths, because they represent the strength and future of the society.

“The youths represent the energy and aspirations of the nation. Therefore, it is imperative for leaders at all levels to harness and manage the potential and resources of young citizens, for the social and economic advancement of the society,” he said.

Ememe, an eminent financial consultant, noted that challenges facing youths will continue to attract public and media attention, because they represent over 60 percent of the Nigerian population, with serious implications for Lagos State as the social and commercial epicentre of the country.

“The webinar will provide the opportunity for the governor to share perspectives on programmes and opportunities being provided by the Lagos State government to promote youth participation in social and economic activities in his administration,” the statement noted.

The programme will be moderated by foremost broadcaster and Fellow of International Visitors’ Leadership Program (IVLP), Mr. Soni Irabor.

The association, according to Ojukwu, is an umbrella group comprising over 20 programmes, sponsored by the US government to promote educational and cultural co-operation of both countries.

Prominent Nigerians who had featured as special guests at past previous lectures include the chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; chairman Channels Television, Chief John Momoh, and business consultant, Mr Fela Durotoye.