The Lagos State Government has urged residents to make sacrifices so as to achieve the “Greater Lagos of our dream”.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the plea on Friday while presenting the 2020 Budget to the State House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos faced an “existential threats”, arising from the interplay of demographic and climate change.

According to him, Lagos is and will continue to be a magnet for multitudes within and outside Nigeria in search of jobs and economic prosperity.

He said that these levels of migration put phenomenal strain on the physical and fiscal resources of the state.

He said: “The choice before us is simple – we can either allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by the challenges, or boldly confront them.

“I am energised because, all through the course of history, communities have faced existential threats at some point or the other.

“What has made the difference time and again is an acknowledgement of the threats, and the collective will-power to take decisive action, however seemingly difficult it may be in the short term.

“It is, therefore, time to imagine a new Lagos – A “Greater Lagos”. It is time to create and realise new and audacious dreams, targets and goals.

“We have seen societies transform, within the course of two generations, from being trapped in a cycle of wars, mindless plunder, high rates of poverty, illiteracy and crime, into livable, high performing and world-dominating economies. Lagos will do it too.

“But like all great things, this will come at a cost. We have to make sacrifices for it. We have to reinvent and rethink Lagos.”

He said that with Lagos’ very small landmass and very dense population, there should be a rethink of the land use.

The governor said that there was the need to rethink inter-communal relationships, infrastructural development and the transport systems.

“We have to rethink our well-being. We have to move from glib statements about Lagos as a centre of excellence, Lagos has to be truly excellent in something. Something positive, remarkable and admirable. In other words, a Greater Lagos.

“It is on this plank that the “2020 Budget of Awakening to a Greater Lagos” is premised,” he said.

