Sanwo-Olu unveils official portrait for second term

Ahead of his May 29 inauguration for a second term in office, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled his new official portrait.

This development was revealed in a statement released on Sunday and signed by his media adviser, Gboyega Akosile.

The new portrait, which is expected to be hung in all government and non-government offices across the State from May 29, has Governor Sanwo-Olu in a traditional white agbada, with a carton brown handmade cap with blue stripes that has become his brand identity.

The new portrait is a departure from the previous one where the Governor wore a blue suit, white shirt and blue tie.

The portrait was photographed by ace photographer, Ademola Olaniran, who brought his depth of professionalism and creativity into the finished work.

The portrait can also be found on all the official social media handles of the Governor, Lagos State Government and websites.

