Lagos State is to repeal public officers’ pension law that allows all former governors and deputy governors in the state to be paid pension and other benefits.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the promise during a budget estimate presentation to the Lagos State House of Assembly in Lagos on Tuesday.

“We will be sending an executive bill in a couple of weeks to this honourable house to repeal the pension law.

“This pension law is for pension paid to former public officers such as the former governors and former deputy governors

“The repeal of the act is due to the dwindling revenue to the state government’s account,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos House of Assembly passed a pension bill for erstwhile governors and their deputies.

According to this law, the governor is entitled to N30 million pension annually, a house in Lagos and Abuja, six brand new cars every three years, medical allowances in any part of the world and other allowances.

Late Tunde Buraimoh, a former Spokesman for the Lagos State House of Assembly, once told NAN that the house would not stop such payment in spite of a Federal High Court’s decision stopping the payment across the states.

The decision of the Federal High Court in Lagos directing the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to review pension laws of various states was sequel to a suit filed by SERAP.

The House of Assembly in Zamfara had repealed the state’s pension law in response to the court’s ruling.