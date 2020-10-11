Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to render account of his stewardship, as his administration attained 500 days in office on October 10.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said that Sanwo-Olu would, at a news conference on October 20, review the ”Greater Lagos” journey and tender his report card to Lagosians.

He said that Sanwo-Olu would speak on the achievements of his administration, guided by the .T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda – the six-pillar development strategy propelling the ”Greater Lagos” journey.

According to a statement by the commissioner, the governor will review the journey and offer Lagosians a peep into the future of the administration.

”The past 500 days have been eventful and challenging – no thanks to COVID-19 and its lethal effects.

“Sanwo-Olu rallied Lagosians to battle the pandemic, even as he continued to deliver on his electoral promises.

”Despite COVID-19 and its attendant challenges, the Sanwo-Olu administration has continued to deliver on its electoral promises, focusing on human and infrastructural development.

”The state’s economy remains strong. There have been wonderful moves in education, health, transportation, poverty alleviation and employment as well as in other sectors.

”Sanwo-Olu will speak on these and many more,” Omotoso said.