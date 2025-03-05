Sanwo-Olu to open Demurin Road, two others

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to hand over yet another set of projects to Lagosians, on Thursday, with the commissioning of Demurin Road in Kosofe Local Government Area, also to be commissioned are two other roads, Agidi and Church Street – in the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area

“It is all about boosting connectivity and making life more comfortable for our people,” the governor said about the projects.

The roads will serve as alternative links to the 3rd Axial Road with Ikorodu Road.

Demurin-Agidi Road, a major arterial that connects Ketu, a densely populated area with huge markets and estates, to other parts of the Local Government, is an important bypass to Ikorodu Road from the Third Axial Road at Alapere Housing Estate. It connects the recently commissioned Ramond Estates and Sterling Heights Estate in Ajelogo. Demurin-Agidi Road, aside from serving as an essential alternative bypass for facilitating the movement of people and goods to the popular Mile 12 International Commodities Market and the Owode Onirin Auto Parts Market on Ikorodu Road, also serves as a link to several other adjoining communities in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

Given the volume of traffic emanating from its consideration as an important bypass, Demurin – Agidi Road deteriorated from increased and inadequate hydraulic structures which negatively impacts travel time. The deterioration also led to drivers and commuters facing hardship on the road.

Given the strategic economic importance of these roads, the administration of Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat approved the total rehabilitation and upgrade of the roads to a standard that will stand the test of time.

