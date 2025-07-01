Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate roads in Agege, Igando, Ikotun

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced its readiness to formally commission the reconstructed Abaranje Road in Igando- Ikotun Local Council Development Area and Babajide Sanwo Olu (Old Dopemu) Road in Agege Local Government Area on Wednesday, 2nd July, 2025.



The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Monday at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

In his words, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has in the last few months handed over 36 roads, five bridges to Lagosians.

According to Omotoso, the state government, as part of efforts to create sustainable communities, improve connectivity, and provide effective bypasses to areas of traffic gridlocks, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration prioritized the completion of new and ongoing projects despite the global economic meltdown.

Omotoso said Mr Governor and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, thought it through to rebuild the Babajide Sanwo Olu, (Old Dopemu) Road, -a strategic bypass that traverses the administrative boundary of Agege L.G.A. and Alimosho L.G.A. linking Akowonjo Road, Old Ipaja Road, and Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, through the Public Works Corporation and the Abaranje Road in Igando- Ikotun Local Council Development Area – a very strategic route that serves many communities in Igando, one of the largest settlements in the Alimosho Local Government Area.

He said: “The delivery of the projects has improved road connectivity, improved traffic flow, reduced travel time, eliminated perennial flooding issues, enhanced Intermodal transportation, and has uniquely improved the Socio-economic well-being of the people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration will continue to upgrade old roads and build new ones for the benefit of residents in fulfillment of his promise to Lagosians.

