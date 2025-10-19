Sanwo-Olu to host global summit on blue economy, coastal resilience ahead of COP30

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday reaffirmed the state’s commitment to advancing sustainable growth through innovation and investment in resilience as it hosts the 2025 International Climate Change Summit.

The 2025 Summit with the theme: “Blue Economy, Green Money: Financing Africa’s Coastal Resilience and Ocean Innovation” holding at the Lagos Continental Hotel between the 6th and 7th of November will attract global leaders, investors, climate scientists, and policy makers.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab quoted the Governor as noting that Lagos continues to demonstrate leadership in subnational climate action and developing practical mechanisms for city-level climate finance.

The Governor reiterated that the state has also been developing blue bonds, and nature-based coastal protection projects that are shaping Africa’s next decade of sustainable urban development.

“As Africa’s fastest-growing coastal city, Lagos stands at the frontline of both climate risk and innovation. Her goal is to unlock sustainable financing that protects the people, builds resilience, and drive economic growth through the power of the blue economy.”

Also Read:

Setting the tone for the conference, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab said: “The Lagos International Climate Change Summit 2025 is more than a conference, it is a declaration that African cities can finance their own future,”

“We invite global leaders, investors, and innovators to join Lagos as we redefine what coastal resilience looks like for the Global South.”

The event will convene to accelerate action and investment in Africa’s coastal and ocean economies ahead of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).

The 2025 Summit which is the 11th in the series will serve as a strategic engagement platform for African and global stakeholders to align priorities, deepen partnerships, and strengthen Africa’s voice in global climate negotiations.

It will also spotlight blue economy financing as a key frontier for climate adaptation, innovation, and job creation in Africa just as discussions will center on unlocking investment for ocean energy, sustainable fisheries, mangrove restoration, and coastal infrastructure through green and blended finance instruments.

The Summit will also highlight ongoing and pipeline projects supporting coastal resilience, environmental innovation, and sustainable livelihoods in Lagos.

Delegates and participants being expected include representatives from: African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank and Eko Atlantic.