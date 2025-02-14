Sanwo-Olu to commission reconstructed alternative route to Admiralty Circle Plaza

As part of the Lagos Public Infrastructure Improvement Project, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to hand over yet another set of roads to Lagosians, with the formal commissioning of Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Akiogun Road (Alternative Route To Admiralty Circle Plaza In Lekki), and Abudu Smith Street, all in Iru Victoria Island LCDA, Eti Osa Local Government Area.

The inauguration of the projects will be done by Governor Sanwo-Olu and members of the State Executive Council on Friday.

As at the period the Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway was concessioned by the State Government to Lekki Concession Company Limited and the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza became operational, Akiogun/Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Roads were adopted as part of the network of roads to serve as the alternative route for commuters who were unwilling to pay the toll.

An outcome emanating from the strategic execution of the Alternative Route To Admiralty Circle Plaza in Lekki is the improvement in vehicular movement and traffic flow with its attendant positive impact on businesses and living in the area.

Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Akiogun Road has also been constructed as semi-rigid pavement to increase vehicular capacity and achieve the targets of reducing travel time – saving important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic, boosting interconnectivity and generally making life more meaningful to Commuters by reducing stress related to long hours in traffic.

The delivery of the project has improved road connectivity, improved traffic flow, reduced travel time, eliminated perennial flooding issues, enhanced intermodal transportation and has uniquely improved the socioeconomic well-being of the people.

Abudu Smith Street benefitted from the influx of Corporate organisations into Victoria Island serving as host to an embassy, schools and offices with the attendant increase in vehicular traffic volume and axle load.

Ultimately, the traditional flexible pavement that was provided for the hitherto strictly residential area recorded persistent failure/collapse arising from the increased traffic volume and axle loads.

Given the strategic economic importance of these roads, the administration of Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, upgraded them to a standard that will stand the test of time.

To date, the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu has continued to provide the necessary infrastructure for coordinated and sustainable development, thereby offering relief to the people of Lagos and promoting the State performance index on the Ease of Doing Business matrix.

