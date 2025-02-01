Sanwo-Olu tasks heads of agencies on good governance for sustainable development

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday charged heads of agencies/parastatals of government to renew their determination to build a Lagos that is not only the commercial hub of Nigeria but also a model of good governance and sustainable development for the entire continent.

The Governor spoke through the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab at the closing ceremony of the maiden retreat for Heads of Agencies/Parastals in Epe.

He said that working with an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional results in Lagos is most expedient.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to each of you for your tireless dedication and service to the people of Lagos; This retreat is a crucial opportunity for us to pause, assess our progress, and re-evaluate our priorities to ensure we are effectively achieving meaningful outcomes for our community” he said.

He said the government had consistently emphasized that good governance is a continuous process and the ultimate objective is to transform Lagos into a 21st-century economy that is inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable for all its citizens.

He added that the decisions everyone makes today will have lasting consequences for the future.

He stressed that the government is fully dedicated to leveraging technology to improve governance, saying the Lagos Smart City initiative is not merely a concept, it is actively being implemented.

He emphasized that the government is actively digitizing government services, implementing e-governance solutions, and ensuring that every agency embraces a modern, data-driven approach to its operations.

Sanwo-Olu mentioned the LAG ID Project as an example which the government is employing to build a unified identity system to make it easier for Lagosians to access government services seamlessly.

He described it as the kind of forward-thinking initiative everyone needs to embrace across all sectors.

According to him, “As heads of agencies, you are custodians of public trust; The decisions you take, the policies you implement and the services you deliver directly impact the lives of Lagosians.

“This is why we cannot afford to be complacent. We must challenge ourselves to think bigger, work smarter and serve better.”

The Governor appreciated the organizers for bringing together the heads of government agencies to share insights, challenge assumptions, and enhance service.

He reiterated that delivery is crucial because Lagos is a dynamic state that demands a proactive and agile approach in governance.

He registered his confidence that the retreat will provide valuable insights and practical strategies, adding that the ideas exchanged must be translated into concrete policies and initiatives that will lead to improved service delivery and enhanced governance.

“As you return to your respective agencies, I urge you all to be courageous, proactive, and most importantly, focused on finding solutions and being mindful that the people of Lagos are relying on us, and we cannot afford to let them down,” he said.

The retreat had in attendance all heads of agencies and government parastatals of the Lagos State Government.

