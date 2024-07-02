Sanwo-Olu tasks corps members on self-sufficiency, financial independence

The Lagos State Government has urged corps members deployed to the state to always pay attention to training and programmes in the orientation camp.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the advice at the swearing-in ceremony of the 4,277 corps members of 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1, on Tuesday, in Lagos.

The governor was represented by Olugbenga Oyerinde, State Commissioner, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.

He said that paying attention to such programmes would enable them to become self-sufficient and financially independent during and beyond their service year.

“This three-week orientation programmes and the regimented life in camp are specifically designed for you to imbibe core values, which will be of great benefit to you beyond the service year.

“You will find various mentorship and entrepreneurial programmes and activities under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Initiative; make maximum use of the opportunity.

“Ensure strict compliance and adhere to rules and regulations. Put in your best and lay a good foundation for your service year through your active participation in all camp activities,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Yetunde Baderinwa, State Coordinator of the scheme in Lagos, said that the task of nation-building was long and continuous, hence the need to expose the youths to layers of patriotism.

“Your call to join the vanguard in the service year of your fatherland, is a necessary engagement to register your quota as contributors to the stability of the Nigerian state, which is the greatest patriotism.

“The orientation course content has recently seen some changes to reflect present realities in order to inculcate a sense of patriotism in all course participants, by deliberately teaching them.

“It is also to uphold our national values and moral uprightness, moulding these young ones as conveyors of national development, wherever they are serving,” she added.

The coordinator applauded Gov. Sanwo-Olu for the provision of a 32-seater Hyundai bus, for the use of the scheme in the state.

“We are grateful and we’ll continue to count on the reliability of LASG to foster the interests of the scheme in the state,” Baderinwa said.

The oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, through Justice Oluwatoyin Odusanya.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three corps directors and three wellness ambassadors were appointed to work in collaboration with camp officials, to ensure a successful course during the three-week orientation exercise.