Sanwo-Olu tasks auditors to be truly independent

The Lagos State Government has charged internal auditors to be truly independent and detach themselves from influences that would compromise their integrity.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at the opening of the 14th Annual Retreat for Lagos State Internal Auditors, held on Thursday at Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The theme for the retreat was: “Internal Auditing: Redefining Independence, Professionalism and Integrity as Imperative for Lagos State Governance Structure”.

The governor also urged the auditors to strive to provide excellent service for the state in order to achieve the vision of a ‘Greater Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, advised the auditors to up their skills by taking advantage of the numerous e-learning platforms available for knowledge acquisition and personal development.

He added that the administration was supporting digital programmes to align with global technology and the smart city goals.

“Therefore, you cannot afford to be ignorant of current and emerging development in your profession, so let learning be part of you as we want you to be the best at what you do.

“As public sector auditor, you play an important role in effective sector governance,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that effective public sector audit activity strengthens governance by materially increasing citizens’ ability to hold their government accountable.

He explained that this implied that audit activity must be done with integrity to produce reliable services, promote/foster credibility and equity.

In his goodwill message, Hakeem Muri-Okunola advised that auditors must ensure compliance with due process by ensuring compliance with predetermined operational guidelines of MDAs.

Muri-Okunola opined that internal auditors should be regarded as consultants whose mandate should be identification and sharing of ideas with organisations management with best practices.

Earlier in his welcome address, Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Audit, Abayomi Oluyomi, said that auditing was the cornerstone of good public sector governance.

Oluyomi noted that the Lagos State Government through the Chief Accounting Officer and Auditors must collaboratively spearhead accountability and transparency by giving and providing value for money.

“They must utilize funds judiciously, transparently and with accountability.”