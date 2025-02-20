Sanwo-Olu sympathises with New Dawn publisher of wife’s death

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed condolences to the Publisher of New Dawn Online, Olatunde Abatan, over the death of his wife, Desola Abatan.

The Eagle Online had earlier reported that the wife of the publisher died on February 19 at the age of 58 during a brief illness.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Mrs. Abatan’s death as a great loss to the family, particularly her husband, children, and siblings.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday, he also sympathised with the entire family, friends, and associates of the deceased.

The governor also sent his condolences to the Nigerian Guild of Editors and Nigeria Union of Journalists over the death of the renowned journalist’s wife.

He said: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the Publisher of New Dawn Online, Mr. Olatunde Abatan, on the passing of his beloved wife, Mrs. Desola Abatan.

“No doubt, the death of a loved one is a painful episode in our lives because it is irreparable, but we must always take solace in God for a good life spent by the deceased person.

“Mrs. Desola Abatan lived a good life and made a positive impact during her lifetime.

“She was a soul mate, friend, and great supporter of her husband, Mr. Olatunde Abatan.

“She was also a caring and loving mother to her children.

“I pray that God will grant the soul of our beloved Mrs. Desola Abatan eternal rest and comfort her husband, children, the immediate family, friends and associates.”

