Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Governor Abdulrasaq, victim families over Kwara boat accident

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the boat accident that claimed the lives of over 100 wedding guests at Egbu village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message he personally signed and issued on Thursday, sympathised with the immediate families of the victims of the boat disaster and the government and people of Kwara State.

Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with his Kwara State counterpart and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq over the ugly incident and wished the people of Kwara State, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of a boat accident that occurred at Egbu village in Patigi, Kwara State, which claimed the lives of over 100 people.

“The death of a loved one is usually very painful but the death of over a hundred citizens who undertook a journey to celebrate the wedding of their loved ones made the tragic incident more disheartening.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos state, I sympathise with the immediate families of victims of the boat disaster, the government and people of Kwara State.

“I wish His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and all our people in Kwara State, peace, comfort, and lots of love at this time of sorrow.”