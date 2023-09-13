Sanwo-Olu swears in new Commissioners, Special Advisers + Full list of portfolios, photos



The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday swore in 37 Commissioners and Special Advisers, charging them to engage collaboratively and work together to build on the successes of the incumbent administration’s first four years in office.

The State Executive Council is a mixture of politicians and technocrats with 29 male and eight female members.

It is equally made up of 18 returning members of the immediate past cabinet members and 19 new names.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the State Executive Council held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged the Commissioners and Special Advisers to do their best to surpass the expectations of Lagos residents.

He said the new Commissioners and Special Advisers have been carefully and painstakingly chosen, adding: “They are, by any measure, some of our best brains, not just in Lagos State, but right around the country.

“These are men and women who can and will hold their own anywhere in the world.

“They are emblems of what Lagos State is all about – a Centre of Excellence.

“Lagosians should therefore rejoice in their selection and be expectant of quality service and performance in the months and years ahead.

“The task of this new cabinet is clear.

“It is to build on the successes of our administration’s first four years in office.

“It is to take our people closer to our dream of a Greater Lagos.

“The expectations of our people have never been higher than they are right now.

“Doing your best to meet them is therefore not an option.

“It is the least you will be expected to do. Lagos is the Centre of Excellence; your work must be excellent in every ramification.

“Working together, carrying the people along, keeping your feet on the ground, and ensuring that every decision you take has the best interest of our people at the heart of it, are the surest ways to succeed.

“May God guide you in the effective discharge of your onerous responsibilities.”

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on the controversy that trailed the screening and confirmation of the nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly, said there is no bickering between the executive and legislature.

He said: “I am not unaware of the feelings in some quarters that the initial rejection of some nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly, necessitating the submission of a revised list of nominees, signified a call to arms between the Executive and the Legislature.

“I reject such feelings in totality.

“Were the Executive designed to be omnipotent and omniscient, the very important oversight function of the Legislature would be needless.

“Thankfully, our Constitution recognises that our people will be best served with a system of Checks and Balances that is led by independent bodies in each Arm of Government.

“This system demands collaboration, and a willingness to give and take without rancour.

“That is what the Executive and Legislature of Lagos State, in the past few weeks, have fully demonstrated in arriving at this event today.

“I thank the Right Honourable Speaker and all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for their diligence, cooperation and contribution.

“To the new members of the Executive Council, this spirit of cooperation and collaboration with the Lagos State House of Assembly is one that you must continue to build on.

“The people of Lagos State demand and expect the best. Achieving this requires every one of you to reach out, to engage and to collaborate.

“It requires you to have the humility to listen and to learn; the humility to consult widely and to consider well-meaning advice; and the humility to recognise that we all win or lose together. I demand and expect no less from you all.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration had achieved a lot in its first tenure through the THEMES developmental agenda. He promised that the second term will be focused on building and completing enduring legacy projects in Transportation, Health and Agriculture that will open up more economic and developmental opportunities for the citizens of our great State.

He therefore urged residents to maintain and take ownership of the structures and public assets put in place by the administration in the state.

He thanked all stakeholders, party leaders and legislative arms for their support and collaboration.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, urged the newly appointed cabinet members to work assiduously with the Governor using the THEMES+ developmental agenda in bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Salu-Hundeyin said their responsibilities were to support, formulate and implement the government’s policies for the good of the people as they were appointed to serve.

In a vote of assurance on behalf of the cabinet members, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for finding them worthy of the honour to serve the Lagos State Government and the people of Lagos.

Omotoso promised that the newly appointed Commissioners and Special Advisers would not disappoint by working with Governor Sanwo-Olu on the journey to Greater Lagos.

The 37 cabinet members comprised 23 commissioners and 14 Special Advisers.

The portfolios of the Commissioners and Special Advisers

Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions

Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education

Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner, Special Duties

Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice

Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

Hon. Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs and culture

Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment

Abdulkabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue

Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment

Dr. Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)

Bolaji Cecilia Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture

Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu – Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure

Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for the Environment

Hon. Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser Health

Kayode Bolaji-Roberts – Local Government Affairs

Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing

Seun Osiyemi – Commissioner for Transportation

Barakat Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing

Prof. Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health

Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Dr. Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser Agriculture

Mosopefolu George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget

Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Science and Technology

Ruth Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture

Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose – Commissioner for Industries, Trade and Investment

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning

Yomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance

Dr. Jide Babatunde – Special Adviser E-GIS

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement

Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Special Adviser Transportation

Dr. Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit

Ajigbotafe Akinyemi – Commissioner, Wealth creation

Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs

Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education.