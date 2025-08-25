Sanwo-Olu swears in Ifelodun LCDA Chairman

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, swore in the Chairman of the Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Olufemi Akanbi Okeowo, urging him to be committed to governance at the grassroots level.

Governor Sanwo-Olu charged Okeowo, who is returning for a second term, to work closely with stakeholders and deliver results that will directly improve the lives of residents of the council.

Hon. Okeowo was elected during the Saturday, July 12 council polls but couldn’t be sworn in with his colleagues on Sunday, July 27 because he was indisposed at that time, but he is now fit to steer the ship of governance in Ifelodun LCDA.

Speaking during the swearing-in of Okeowo at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu implored all the government officials to give the council chairman all the support that he requires to do his work.

He said: “We are encouraged by the fact that he did very well in his first tenure in that local government, and we believe God has given him the power to do more this second term.

“Ifelodun LCDA is a critical part of our government. It is one of the very important LCDAs that has a huge population and has a diverse community engagement. We believe that he did very well during his first term, and we are expecting similar things from him.”

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Hon. Bolaji Kayode Robert, emphasised the importance of civic engagement, democratic values, and responsible leadership in guiding communities through the electoral process.

