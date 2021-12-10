Sanwo-Olu, Sunday Dare, Soname, others to bag Lagos SWAN top awards

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will lead the list of award recipients at the Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria gala and award night scheduled to hold on Friday at the association’s secretariat.

This was revealed by the sporting association in a statement issued to the media on Thursday as it concludes it Week.

The body will also bestow a special recognition award on the Minister of Sports, Chief Sunday Dare; Otunba Kunle Soname, Chairman Bet9ja; and Tunji Brown, CEO, Owu Sportswear, for their contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria.

Lagos SWAN will also honour five of its former chairmen for their contribution to sports reportage.

Obiora Nezianya, Tony Ubani, Frank Ilaboya, Niyi Oyeleke and Fred Edoreh have all been listed as recipients at the ceremony starting by 6pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the grand finale of the 2021 Bet9ja /Lagos SWAN Cup will also be held the same day at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Lagos.

After several attempts, Pooja Media qualified for the finals of the 2021 Bet9ja/Lagos SWAN Cup after defeating 2018 winner, Complete Sports, via penalty.

It was a close call in the second semifinal game with Community Watch booking their place in the final with a slim 3-2 win over Television Continental

TVC will take on Complete Sports in the third place match before the novelty game between the Lagos SWAN All Star team and AllStars International Veterans FC.