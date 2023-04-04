Sanwo-Olu speaks as Guardian Newspaper appoints new Editor, CFOO

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Dr. Olufemi Adekoya, former Business Editor of The Guardian Newspaper, on his appointment as the Editor of the newspaper.

Sanwo-Olu also congratulated Patience Ilesanmi for her elevation to the position of Chief Financial and Operating Officer.

He described Adekoya’s and Ilesanmi’s appointments as deserving, considering their experience, commitment and long years of service in Guardian Newspapers Limited.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the appointment of Adekoya is an inspiration to young journalists that they can get to the top position in Guardian Newspapers Limited if they are faithful and committed.

He said: “The appointment of Dr. Olufemi Adekoya as The Editor of The Guardian Newspaper is an inspiration to young journalists, especially the staff of Guardian Newspapers Limited that they can get to the top of their career in the company.

“Dr. Adekoya’s appointment is thoroughly deserving having proved his mettle in the journalism profession and I do not have any doubt in my mind that the cap fits him. He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with a proven track record of excellence in journalism, especially in business reporting.

“I want to urge Dr. Adekoya to bring his wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the journalism profession and also be a good gatekeeper against fake news, which is not good for our country. He should also see his new appointment as a crucial assignment for the media, especially The Guardian Newspapers to be more circumspect and developmental in playing its role as the watchdog of society.

“I also congratulate Mrs. Patience Ilesanmi on her new appointment as the Chief Finance and Operating Officer. I urge her to use her office for the growth and development of Guardian Newspapers Limited.”