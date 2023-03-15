Sanwo-Olu should be re-elected, Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti endorses Lagos governor

National leader of the apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has endorsed the re-election bid of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urging the electorate in the State to queue behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in order to consolidate on the achievements recorded in Lagos.

Lagos, the Afenifere leader in a press statement said, is an important nation’s commercial city and the pride of the Yoruba race, saying the evolving physical and socio-economic developments of the city should not be thwarted. He said the state would gain more under the incoming Tinubu administration than when it is in the hands of the opposition.

The elder statesman urged Lagosians not to make the mistake of buying into the gimmick of those bent on reversing the achievement Lagos had recorded.

Pa Fasoranti also described the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential election as “a reflection of the electoral will of the majority of Nigerians”, congratulating the former Lagos Governor on his victory.

The Yoruba leader said he aligned with impartial electoral observers to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a pass mark for the conduct of the presidential election, which he described as “free, fair and credible”, despite the challenges that threatened to derail the process.

The elder statesman urged the electoral umpire to build on the gains of the presidential elections and improve on the feat recorded in the conduct of gubernatorial elections coming up next Saturday across the federation.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to recognise and appreciate the achievements of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking re-election for a second term on the platform of APC. Lagos as the economic nerve centre of Nigeria and by extension of Yorubaland deserves the very best. Governor Sanwo-Olu has been through the mill and crucible of politics, business, and public administration, occupying various positions in government since 1999 and garnering requisite experience which he has displayed in the last four years to the admiration of all and sundry.

“I am convinced that these giant strides should be sustained in the city with the third largest economy in Africa. I therefore wish to join my voice to those of other patriotic Lagosians that there is need for continuity in the state by lending my support to the second term bid of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos State. In addition, I believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as APC President will benefit Lagos State more if the state has an APC Governor to compliment whatever the President has for Lagos State.”

Pa Fasoranto acknowledged Sanwo-Olu’s achievement in provision of physical infrastructure in various sectors of the Lagos economy, including transportation, education, housing, security, health and agriculture.

He added that the response of Lagos State Government to stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was worthy and commendable.

He said: “Sanwo-Olu’s achievements include but are not limited to the Blue Line rail, Imota Rice Mill, Red Line rail, the Proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge, numerous housing projects in different parts of Lagos, and road projects across the state. These projects, when fully operational, will employ over a million Nigerians, mostly youths, thereby substantially reducing unemployment in the country.

"I, therefore, call on the good people of Lagos State to come out en-masse on Saturday to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the APC, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu."