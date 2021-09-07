Sanwo-Olu set to insure Lagos workers

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says all is set to insure the state workforce under its group life and group personal accident package policies.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the State Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, revealed this on Monday.

He spoke at the ongoing African Insurance Organisations Conference and Annual General Assembly in Lagos.

The theme of the ongoing conference is: “Rebuilding Africa’s Economy: An Insurance Perspective.”

Sanwo-Olu said the state government had put in place several emergency response agencies following increasing growth to safeguard the lives of its over 22 million population.

The governor said the state government had gone into partnership with over 150 insurance brokers.

Sanwo-Olu said the broking firms would serve as intermediaries to over 20 insurance companies, who would provide end to end risk management services for all classes of insurance in the state.

He said: “The EndSars protest was a test and we are grateful to the insurers for taking responsibility, as this proves that insurance is working in Nigeria.

“Lagos cannot afford to shy away from the services of the insurance sector, this is why we have continued to partner with various insurance bodies.”

Sanwo-Olu said the state was also partnering associations to enlighten its people on the benefits of insurance and mitigating losses that might result from unforeseen occurrences.

The governor assured of the state government’s commitment to work closely with the insurance sector in its quest to rebuild a resilient and 21st century economy.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to embrace insurance and buy insurance products to mitigate losses that might result from unforeseen occurrences.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that over 600 local and foreign delegates of insurance sector across Africa physically attended the conference, while other participants joined visually.