Sanwo-Olu set to inaugurate middle level food agro-hub

The Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu is set to commission the newly constructed middle-level food Afro-hub, located at Idi-Oro in Mushin.

The food hub which was one of the direct answers to food insecurity and sustainability plaguing the country, would be inaugurated on Sunday.

The establishment of middle-level food hub in Idi-Oro, Mushin, is confirmation of Lagos State Government solution and strategy that harnesses its comparative advantage as a market-state, and cater to the key stumbling blocks affecting food security – Market information, intermediary integration and contractual certainty.

A statement by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya stated that “Nigeria’s markets are plagued by poor integration, in the face of growing food demands from a burgeoning population.”

Olusanya stated further that “given the inability of markets to efficiently move food from surplus to deficit regions, poor integration has a major effect on both farmer incomes and on food security, hence the need for food systems transformation as exemplified by Lagos State Government’s middle-level agro hub.

“The launch of a new way of food distribution in Lagos with the commissioning of the middle-level food agro-hub will see to the tackling of problems associated with post-harvest losses, inflation, carbon footprints and traffic congestion.”

The middle level food agro hub is located in the heart of Mushin, Idi-oro, with the modern facility sitting on 6400 square meters of land.”