Sanwo-Olu seeks religious tolerance, peace

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday appealed for continued religious tolerance, peace, unity and safety in the state, Nigeria and the World.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who pointed out that the entire world is gradually feeling the consequences of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, urged religious leaders to continue to seek God’s intervention on Nigeria and the world.

The Governor made the appeal when he received the leadership of the Nigeria Baptist Convention, led by its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rev’d (Dr) Israel Akanji, who paid him a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina on Tuesday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while appreciating God for safety, peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in Lagos among people of different faiths, said Lagos State Government will continue to make the state accessible, available and livable for all the residents.

“We are thankful for the relative peace we have in Lagos. We are thankful for keeping this city for us because indeed, it is not the biggest city in the country; it is a place where the entire economy and commercial activities of our country melt. So, we do not pray or wish for any form of disturbance. As your government, we will continue to do our very best. We will continue to check and monitor. We will continue to make the government accessible and available,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while congratulating the Baptist leaders for their ongoing 109th convention, extended goodwill to over 20,000 members who are said to be attending the event and promised to collaborate with stakeholders to see what could be done to resolve some of the issues presented to him by the leadership of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

Speaking earlier, Rev’d Akanji praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for the successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and for measures put in place to ensure the security of lives and properties in the State.

He also commended the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the harmony between Christians and Muslims in Lagos State and urged people to be courageous and not to lose hope in Nigeria irrespective of the current challenges in the country.

Rev’d Akanji, who was accompanied by his wife, Victoria, and other top religious leaders and officials from the Nigerian Baptist Convention, including a retired Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Civil Service, Pastor Regina Obasa, appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to complete the process of returning the Lagos Baptist Secondary School, Orile Agege to the Church and also solicited the support of the State government in some of the church’s ongoing projects.