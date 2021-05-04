Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said his administration is committed to developing the creative industry in Lagos in order to remain the number one destination for art, music and other talents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the statement on Monday evening while receiving the Nigerian online comedy group, known as ‘Ikorodu Bois’ at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said Lagos is proud of the Ikorodu Bois because their creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international entertainment platforms.

Ikorodu Bois, a group of young boys that is popular for recreating and mimic multi-million dollar music videos, Hollywood movie trailers, movie scenes and epic pictures using ordinary household items, consists of Muiz Sanni, Malik Sanni, Fawas Aina and Fawas Abdul Ganiu. They are managed by their brother, Babatunde Sanni.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was excited by the creativity of the young boys promised to support and provide a platform for them to achieve their dream.

“I am happy to receive you today. I am one of your fans. What you are doing is real and original. It is something that is very rare. The world is watching you. I want you to stay focused and never take no for an answer. We will support you and give you the opportunity to get to places you never imagine.

“We are indeed very proud of you. This is original talent that is coming out from Lagos. I am watching you and my eyes are on you. We are really proud of you. Your creativity has put you and Ikorodu on the global map and platforms.

“As a state, we are proud of you. We will give you a platform and support you. We are committed to developing creative talents in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for music, art and creative talent generation in Africa.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu during the meeting promised financial support for the education, costumes and welfare of the Ikorodu Bois as well as production of some of their works.

Speaking during the visit, the Manager of the Ikorodu Bois, Babatunde Sanni said they are honoured to meet the Governor and commended him for giving them a platform to discuss with him.

He said they are satisfied with the achievements of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, adding that they are ready to partner with the Governor and State Government in promoting the THEMES developmental agenda.

Sanni said the activities of the Ikorodu Bois have changed the wrong perspectives about the people of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

The Ikorodu Bois were accompanied by their father, and presented to the Governor by the member of House of Representatives, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Hon. Jimi Benson and Chairman of Igbogbo-Bayeiku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Sesan Daini.

Benson said Ikorodu is proud of the young talented online comedy group, who have used their creativity to put Ikorodu on the world map.

The event was also attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Saanu Bonu.