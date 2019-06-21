The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has effected a change in leadership of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

Sanwo-Olu on Thursday approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Bolowotan as the new Director-General of the LSSC.

The Director of Public Affairs of the LSSC, Titi Oshodi, in a statement in Lagos said Sanwo-Olu also approved the disengagement of Babatunde Bank-Anthony as Director-General of the commission.

Oshodi said: “Hakeem Muri Okunola, the Head of Service, says the appointment is in line with ongoing re-organisation of the state public service for efficient service delivery.

“The appointment is with immediate effect.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bolowotan is an astute sports administrator and founder of Bolowotan FC.