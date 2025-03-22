Sanwo-Olu restates commitment to sports as Lagos hosts maiden South-West games

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed the readiness of Lagos to host the maiden edition of the South West Games.

The South-West Games scheduled for March 26 to 28 will provide an avenue for athletes from the six states in the region – Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti – to compete in different sports activities at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Rowe Park and Yaba College of Technology.

The Governor assured the organisers and all the participants that the Lagos State Government will provide safe and adequate sporting facilities for the maiden edition of the game.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit and presentation of a customised jersey to him by the South West Games 2025 Committee led by its President, Dr Olanrewaju Alfred, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Friday.

He said the 2025 South West Games will be a rallying point for enhancing social inclusion, youth engagement, bringing about healthy rivalry and creating opportunities to redirect young people into creative minds.

Also Read

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos would continue to be a rallying point in creating an enabling environment, using social apparatus to develop sound minds, and promoting inclusion and youth engagement for community development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the brain behind the South-West Games and pledged the Lagos State Government’s support for the 2025 South West Games.

Speaking earlier, the President of the South West Games 2025 Committee, Dr Olanrewaju Alfred, who appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for his inspirational leadership, said the event, which is a maiden edition, would be a vehicle for youth empowerment and development.

Alfred, who was accompanied by members of his team, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for the giant strides of his administration in key sectors in Lagos State and for providing the needed sporting facilities for the maiden edition of the South-West Games.

He said his committee was in Lagos to inform Governor Sanwo-Olu of the coming tournament as the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum.

Also speaking, the Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said the forthcoming South-West Games would be used to unravel the talents in youth.

Post Views: 13