Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reassured Lagosians of his administration’s commitment to rid the state of traffic gridlock.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while inspecting the removal of the 2nd Lekki Roundabout.

He said that the removal of 2nd Lekki Roundabout was part of the effort to ensure a free vehicular movements along the Lekki corridors.

According to him, the state government has embarked on the removal of some roundabouts identified as the major causes of traffic gridlock being experienced by motorists.

The governor urged the contractors handling the project to keep up with the current pace of work, so as to ensure its completion in record time.

In the same vein, Sanwo-Olu visited the Lekki Coastal Roads to ascertain the level of work done by men of the state’s Environmental Task Force, who had gone earlier to clean up the illegal structures built on the Right of Way.

He said that government would immediately start work in the area to avoid further encroachment and illegal occupation of the large expanse of land.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that four roundabouts, including Ikotun, 2nd Roundabout on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Allen Avenue Roundabout and Maryland, will be removed to pave way for road expansion and free flow of traffic.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Fredrick Oladeinde, had, on December 27, told journalists that the decision to improve the junctions was a strategic repositioning of the roads to ease traffic congestion.

Oladeinde said that the government started off through discovery of 60 traffic gridlock junctions and areas across the state.

“Sufficiently, the junction improvement work that is being conducted on the four roundabouts includes the removal of roundabouts.

“It also includes separate streams of traffic through Traffic Signal Lights, synchronise all TSLs through intelligent traffic systems, which will recognise the densities of traffic streams and give priorities accordingly.

“We will also introduce stacking lanes for both left and right turns at these junctions which will also contribute to increasing the capacities of our roads at the junctions thereby reducing travel time,” he said.