Sanwo-Olu restates commitment to delivery of Lekki airport

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday said his administration is committed to the delivery of the proposed Lekki International Airport and other iconic infrastructure projects in different parts of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said regulators in the aviation industry will arrive in Lagos State next week for a review and site inspection.

He said this will lead to the commencement of the construction of the Lekki International Airport, which will help future investments in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during a guided tour and official visit to Alaro City and the Universal One Development at Alaro City, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

He was accompanied by some members of the Lagos State Executive Council and top government officials.

The Governor, who spent over two hours inspecting the four companies inside the Alaro City: Ariel Foods, BUA, TY Danjuma Logistics Park, and Universal Homes, also disclosed that work will soon commence on the Green Line Rail project, which is from Marina to Lekki, noting that the funding for the project is being put together.

He said: “We commend Alaro City for the amount of physical infrastructure that has been laid on the ground to encourage businesses and investors to come down to the city.

“As a government, we have put in place infrastructure to be able to receive investments in this corridor.

“We need to give credit to our visionary President Bola Tinubu, who was the governor that started the Lekki Free Trade Zone about two decades ago, and I was uniquely opportune to be part of his team at that time.

“We have seen successive growth since then.

“Alaro City is a success story.

“We want to encourage investors that are still on the borderline that you need to make a call now because things are moving very fast.

“We thank all Lagosians for believing in our city and state.

“The Lekki-Epe Expressway will open and will continue opening up for investment into this part of the city.

“There is a plan for the Green Line Rail, which will eventually come to this neighbourhood.

“There are additional life-changing projects that are happening outside of what has happened in the last 10 to 15 years.

“I am extremely excited knowing fully what this place will be in another 10 years from now.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Alaro City, Ayo Gbeleyi, said the Lekki Free Trade Zone corridor is the right place to invest based on the huge infrastructural development by the Lagos State Government there.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Alaro City, Yomi Ademola, commended the partnership between Lagos State Government and private organisations, which, according to him, has attracted many investments to Lagos and created more job opportunities for the residents.

Ademola commended the Sanwo-Olu administration for the delivery of key infrastructural projects in different parts of Lagos State, particularly in the Lekki axis of the State, among which are the Lekki Deep Sea Port and Phase I of the six-lane rigid pavement Lekki-Epe Expressway, as well as the proposed Lekki Airport and Green Line Rail.

