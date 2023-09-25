Sanwo-Olu reiterates administration’s support for judiciary

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the judiciary in the State, saying his government’s commitment to judicial officers’ welfare is second to none.

He said his administration would continue to provide a conducive environment for all judicial officers in the state in order for them to deliver their duties and responsibilities, without fear or favour.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Monday at a Thanksgiving Service held at The Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos to mark the commencement of the 2023/2024 New Legal Year.

Sanwo-Olu also called for continued collaboration between the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary in order to uphold the principles of justice, fairness and the rule of law to ensure that the state grows in leaps and bounds.

He said his administration is committed to completing all the ongoing court projects across the State for a robust and thriving judiciary in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

UniAbuja reacts to COREN’s allegation on accreditation of engineering courses

UNICAL VC condemns assault on students, calls for investigation

Flyover collapses along Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway

In his sermon, the Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria) Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi, charged all judicial officers especially, judges and magistrates to always have fear of God while discharging their duties and responsibilities.

Okupevi, who advised the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba and other judges and magistrates to ensure justice is not delayed or denied, appealed to judicial officers to offer free legal services for the poor and downtrodden, maintain sanity, temper justice with mercy and allow peace to reign in Lagos State.

The Anglican Bishop also advised the judiciary on the need to decongest the Correctional Centres. He said the judiciary should always be upright in playing the role of watchdog to other arms of government.

Okupevi also appreciated President Bola Tinubu and his administration’s efforts to revamp the economy and appealed to the President to do more to ameliorate the suffering of the masses.

The Bishop prayed to God to give Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu the strength, energy and grace to rule with equity, added that the Church is committed to empowering traders and the less privileged around the church premises.

The Thanksgiving Service was attended by serving and retired Judges, Magistrates, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), lawyers, Lagos State Government officials, religious and traditional leaders, among others.