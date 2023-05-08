Sanwo-Olu receives Triangle News ‘Personality of the Year’ award in London

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received the Personality of the Year Award from the Triangle News Magazine in recognition of his exceptional contributions and indelible footprints in public office.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, received the Triangle News Magazine Personality of the Year Award in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday.

Other recipients of the Triangle News Magazine Personality Awards were Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Ali Isa Pantami; Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola and Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd).

Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndidi Elumelu, were also honoured as Senator of the Year and Outstanding Lawmaker of the 9th Assembly, respectively.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, Pantami, Marwa, and other award recipients were recognised for their exceptional contributions and indelible footprints in their respective offices, which have added value to the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Publisher of Triangle News Magazine, Otunba Femi Salako, said the 2023 Triangle News Award celebrates outstanding eminent public officials and citizens, who have contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria over the last four years.

“They have risen to the various occasions when Nigerians needed them the most, etching their names in the history books of our nation,” he said.

The Governor, after receiving the award dedicated it to the people of Lagos, with a promise to deliver more dividends of democracy to the residents.

He said: “It is a thing of joy to me that another media organization has recognized the modest achievements that we’re making to turn around the lives of our people in Lagos state.

“We will continue to do more for the people because we know that the position we occupy is public trust. We will put in more efforts to ensure that life becomes more secure and stable for every Lagosian.”