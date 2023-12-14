Sanwo-Olu receives Africa Cup of Nations + Photos

The trophy of the Africa Cup of Nations has been presented to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The trophy was presented to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House in Marina, on Thursday.

Among those present at the presentation ceremony were the Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Gafaar Oluwatoyin; Director, Corporate Communications, VISA West Africa, Niyi Adebiyi; Vice President, Cluster Country Manager, Andrew Uaboi; Marketing Director, VISA West Africa, Oluwaseun Adaramola; Director, Government Engagement, VISA West Africa, Chidozie Arinze; and Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende.

Also Read:

The AFCON 2023 kicks off in Cote d’Ivoire in the second week of January 2024.