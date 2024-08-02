Sanwo-Olu reacts to ‘Igbo must go protest’ reports

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has denounced reports on a social media platform, calling on Igbo people to vacate Lagos and Southwest of Nigeria and brace up for a massive hashtag.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

According to the statement, “The attention of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been drawn to a post by LagosPedia, a social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) that calls on the Igbo to vacate Lagos and Southwest of Nigeria and brace up for a massive hashtag #IgboMustGo protest from 20th to 30th August, 2024.

“The Governor of Lagos State and indeed, Lagos State Government wish to distance themselves from the reckless, divisive and dangerous rhetoric, saying Lagos remains home to every Nigerian citizen regardless of their ethnic nationality.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu views the post as not only reckless and divisive but an attempt to sow a seed of discord between the Yoruba in the Southwest and other tribes, especially those who have made Lagos their permanent place of abode.”

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, appealed to residents not to allow any person or group of individuals to create tensions in the state, calling on the security agencies to promptly investigate those behind the handle and bring them to justice.

The governor urged residents to ignore the post and any post of that nature, promising to double his efforts towards ensuring lasting peace in the state.

