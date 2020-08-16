The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday presented Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara in Eredo Local Council Development Area of the State.

Speaking during ceremony in Ilara, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the fulfilment of his promise to spread infrastructure to all parts of Lagos State, including Epe Division.

The Governor said royal fathers are indispensable partners of government due to the roles they play as agents of development, promoters of peace and peaceful coexistence among all people and residents within their domain.

He said the Lagos State Government will continue to collaborate with traditional rulers in the State and ensure that their welfare is accorded the attention it deserves.

His words: “On behalf of myself, the Government and people of Lagos State, I rejoice with Your Royal Majesty as you ascend the stool of your ancestors.

“Your choice by the Kingmakers and wide acceptance by your people to lead them and be the custodian of the culture and tradition of this Kingdom is a reflection of their trust and confidence in your ability to positively impact the fortune of this landscape and its people.

“Kabiyesi, your position as Chairman of Epe Divisional Council of Obas and Chiefs as well as Vice Chairman at the State level confers on you great responsibility which you are expected to discharge with a high sense of responsibility guided by the overall interest of our dear State.

“You have a responsibility to provide leadership, promote cooperation, friendship and the spirit of togetherness among the comity of Royal fathers and Chiefs within the Division and at the State level.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also implored Oba Ogunsanwo to use his wealth of experience for the development of Ilara, Epe Division and Lagos State as a whole.

He said: “It gives me great joy to note that Your Royal Majesty is bringing to this highly revered stool a rich background of decades of experience and accomplishments in your professional calling and an astute administrator.

“Part of these accomplishments was recorded during your tenure as Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service.

“All of these, I have no doubt, Your Royal Majesty will bring to bear on the development of Ilara, Epe Division and Lagos State as a whole.

“Now that Kabiyesi has ascended the throne, I enjoin all the sons and daughters of Ilara to rally round the King so that his reign will be glorious and usher in unprecedented development to this ancient and historic kingdom.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with the people of Epe over Saturday’s death of the Balogun of Epe and member of the Governor’s Advisory Council of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress, Chief Lanre Razak.

The Governor led some state cabinet members, including his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; and Attorney General and Commissioner Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Razak at the late APC chieftain’s residence in Epe.

He said the late Razak was an illustrious son of Lagos State and a great leader who was well known for his passionate commitment to the development of his people and Lagos State.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to commiserate with the people of Epe Division on the sad and painful demise of Chief Lanre Razak, KLM, an illustrious son of our State and a great leader who is well known for his passionate commitment to the development of his people and Lagos State.

“May almighty Allah grant his soul a peaceful rest and May He give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear his painful loss.”

Speaking at Razak’s residence, Dr. Hamzat also condoled with the deceased family.

He said the APC chieftain left a good legacy for those coming behind him and therefore urged the family to emulate the good virtues of the late Razak.

Responding on behalf of the deceased family, late Razak’s first son, Ibrahim, said his father left a good legacy for them and they will do everything possible to ensure the investment will not be in vain.

I”Brahim said: “He left a good legacy for us.

“He was a giver of love, kindness and money.

“He had given so much to his family, state and the country.

“We are sure that the harvest will come.

“We hope the state will remember him.”