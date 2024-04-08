Sanwo-Olu presents Nubi branded car, says she’s shifted mountains

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday presented London-Lagos solo driver, Pelumi Nubi, with a branded car and named her a tourism ambassador of the state.

Pelumi, a Nigeria-British citizen and travel content creator, did a solo drive from London to Lagos in 68 days.

She departed London on January 31 and arrived in Nigeria through the Seme border on Sunday, April 7.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sanwo-Olu presented her with the car at the Lagos House, Marina.

Her parents, Professor and Mrs Gbenga Timothy Nubi; Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; some members of Lagos State Executive Council, among others, witnessed the event.

“I welcome you, Pelumi, officially, on behalf of 25 million plus residents of Lagos and the entire country.

“We want to say how truly proud we are to be associated with you.

“You cannot imagine how transformative this is going to be for you, welcome to your new world.

“We are not only going to have you signpost Lagos where it should be, but also have your family name written right at the center of it; looking at your experience and journey, you have shifted mountains.

“This is indeed an African spirit you have demonstrated, this is indeed a Nigerian spirit, but more importantly, this is the story of Lagos no dey carry last,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that he thought he had travelled, but when he heard of her 80 countries, he concluded that he needed to take lectures from her.

“You told our story as Africans and I want to thank you for that,” the governor said.

NAN reports that her road manifest from the UK took her through France and Spain into Africa through Morocco.

It indicates that she went across Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, Benin, and finally to Lagos, Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu called on youths to emulate Nubi’s resilience and believe in their ability.

He urged the youth to shun drugs and focus on their passion, noting that lots of other Pelumis were just waiting to be discovered.

“For the young boys and girls not to allow drugs and defeat to throw them off track, that’s why we have decided to showcase Pelumi.

“It’s not just about you that we are celebrating, it’s about the future, it’s about the power of possibility. I want to officially label you our tourism ambassador.

“If you don’t mind, we want to write off your entire bill for this trip, we want to give you a home in Lagos, want you to check the sights and sounds, go on our train and bolt ride and tell the world a Lagos story. We want to give you a home in Lagos.

“We will work with you, we don’t want to disrupt what you have planned out. I’d like to thank your dad, he’s extremely happy, I’m sure the prayerful woman is your mum.

“We salute your parents for encouraging you and thank the great Akokite and the VC for the welcome ceremony,” he said.

Dabiri-Erewa, on her part, applauded Nubi for having so much belief in herself.

“One thing about this inspirational and courageous lady is that she didn’t want any help as such.

“I’m going to do it alone and I’m going to get it done; her can-do spirit is commendable and worthy of emulation,” she said.

Responding, Nubi thanked the Lagos State government for the outpour of love and support.

She said it had been overwhelming, and she would not take it for granted.

“I’m honoured. It’s not just about planning to do something, but about actually doing it,

“I have travelled to over 80 plus countries, I was very intentional about showcasing Africa, because what you see in the main media is poverty.

“The feedback has been amazing on my social media, people now see a new Africa.

“I will continue to showcase Lagos State; this is where it started from, it has been a great honour, it felt really nice to be recognised.

“Travel continues to be a part of my journey; when Lagos shines, Nigeria also shines,” she said.

NAN reports that Nubi has lived in the UK since she was 10 years old.

She is living the dream of travelling solo to and from different parts of the world.