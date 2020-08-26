The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented a brand new 18-seater bus to the state’s chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria in fulfillment of his campaign promise.

The governor had, during his governorship campaign in 2019, promised Lagos SWAN a brand new 18-seater bus.

The Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, made the presentation on behalf of the governor to the Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Gafaar said: “The gift is in fulfillment of the campaign promises in the area of sports development in Lagos State and Governor Sanwo-Olu has delivered.

“He has said that every promise made will be fulfilled.

“The bus is a reward for hard work by the Lagos SWAN members.

“They truly worked to earn it and this is the recognition of their work.

“The state government is desirous of human and capital development of sports, which has formed one of the cardinal blueprints of the present government.”

In his remarks during the presentation, Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, commended the state government for fulfilling its promise, adding that the bus would be put to optimal use.

“Oshundun said: “During the campaign tour by the governor, he asked for our needs and we requested for some things, especially a befitting bus, and he has now delivered on his promise.

“We should have even received the bus before now, about six months ago, but for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can only thank the Lagos State Governor for keeping to his promise.

“It shows that he is a man of his words.”