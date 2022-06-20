Sanwo-Olu pays surprise visit to press crew in Alausa

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja to sympathise with journalists following the ugly incident of an attack on the Governor’s press crew’s vehicle on Sunday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile and other aides, during the visit reassured journalists, especially members of the Lagos State Governor’s Office Correspondents (LAGOCO) that their safety and welfare are paramount to him.

It would be recalled that the press crew’s vehicle was attacked by some hoodlums between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Iduganran, during APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

Governor Sanwo, who condemned the attack, urged the journalists not to be deterred by the hazards of their job. “Your job is risky, very risky but don’t be deterred by the hazards of the job. You must have the courage to persevere,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into Sunday’s attack on a bus conveying journalists on Lagos Island.

He directed that those involved in the attack must be fished out and made to face the law.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued earlier by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the state government will pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

“Lagos State Government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties. Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans,” he said.