Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to Abiodun over father’s death 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, that Lagos State would stand by him in the funeral rites of his father, the late Pa. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

He said it is important for Lagos to be part of the funeral rites of late Abiodun to demonstrate that Lagos and Ogun states are indeed together.

The funeral rites of late Abiodun, who died on Monday August 2 at the age of 89 years have been scheduled for September 6 to 9 in Ogun State.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Governor Abiodun’s family house at Iperu in Ogun State on Sunday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the deceased lived a good life.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofi Elegushi, his Local Government and Community Affairs counterpart, Dr. Wale Ahmed; Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, also presented Lagos State Letter of Condolence to Governor Abiodun to sympathise with him, his entire family and Ogun State.

He said: “I am here on behalf of the people and government of Lagos State to commiserate with you and appreciate God for what He has used Papa’s life for. Today, we are thankful and happy that though painful, we are not mourning. We are indeed celebrating the life of Papa Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

“I want to assure you that Papa has gone to rest in the bosom of the most high God. I am sure his fond memories will continue to linger on. I believe and I can see from all the members of the Abiodun family that indeed Baba lived a good life. He was not just a father, he was a teacher in the entire neighbourhood and I am sure he was a disciplinarian. That is the product of what we are seeing here today.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was one of the earlier callers to Governor Abiodun shortly after the demise of his father on Monday August 2, prayed that God will continue to give his Ogun State counterpart the knowledge, capability and ability to move his state forward.

“I commiserate with the entire family and ask God to continue to strengthen you in this very difficult time. It does not matter how old they lived; there would still be a part of them that we will continue to cherish. So, we want to commiserate with you and wish you God’s guidance and continue to pray that as you lead the entire Ogun State right now, God will continue to give you the knowledge, capability and ability to continue to carry your state forward.

“We will continue to join you in prayers and Lagos State will want to be part of its final rites; It is important for us to demonstrate that indeed we are together,” he said.

Responding, Governor Abiodun, who appreciated God for surviving his father, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for finding time out of their tight schedules to commiserate with him and his family.

He said his father lived a humble life and served God with everything in him