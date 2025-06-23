Sanwo-Olu, others grace Troost-Ekong charity football match

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday joined football stars and entertainment celebrities on the pitch for the Troost-Ekong Charity football in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the match took place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos Island, organised by the William Troost-Ekong Foundation.

The foundation is a brain child of Super Eagles stand-in Captain, Williams Troost-Ekong.

According to Troost-Ekong, the event aimed to support underprivileged children and give back to the community through football.

The 2025 edition, with the theme: “PlayForPurpose,” received support from sponsors including NoOnes, BFA Sports, Puma, and Power Horse.

Notable attendees included the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, who captained the invited team of past and present football stars.

Players in attendance included Obafemi Martins, Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, Victor Boniface, Ahmed Musa, and John Ogu.

Others were Tolu Arokodare, Wilfred Ndidi, Joseph Yobo, Stanley Nwabali, Frank Onyeka, Sikiru Alimi, and Cameroon’s Alex Song.

Celebrities present included singer Tochukwu Ojogwu (Odumodublvck), comedian Ayo Makun (AY), and actor Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggy).

The match ended 7-5 with goals from Alimi (brace), Musa, Boniface, Martins, AY, Odumodublvck, Ndidi, Ideye, and Iheanacho.

In the penalty decider, Boniface, Zlatan, Yemo Lee, UK, AY, and Arokodare scored, while Song, Ideye, and Dikko missed.

AY was named Man of the Match, and Troost-Ekong lifted the Charity Cup.

Speaking after the match, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the organisers and pledged continued government support for worthy causes.

He said: “I’m here to support our Super Eagles captain.

“This is a noble cause, and my government will always encourage such initiatives.”

Troost-Ekong said his goal was to inspire and support underprivileged children to achieve success through football.

He added: “Football has changed our lives, and it can change theirs too.

“We support them in two ways — through education and football development.”

