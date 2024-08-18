Sanwo-Olu opens last Red Line rail flyover in Mushin

Mushin Flyover, the last of the five overpasses built along the Red Line rail corridor, is now open to traffic.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday formally commissioned the last of the infrastructure.

The project, undertaken by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, has brought traffic relief to motorists and commuters connecting Agege Motor Road from Onipanu, just as it solved congestion and delays associated with railway level crossing at Ogunmokun axis.

The overpass also eliminated pedestrian and vehicular interference on the rail tracks, eradicating the risk of accidents and collisions between trains and vehicles.

A euphoric crowd of residents thronged the short ceremony where the Governor, his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and members of the State cabinet gathered to inaugurate the project.

Before the Mushin Flyover was completed, the Sanwo-Olu administration had opened four other bridges in Yaba, Oyingbo, Ikeja and Agege to create new connectivities along the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line, which spans 37 kilometres from Agbado to Oyingbo.

The Governor said the opening of the Mushin Flyover was another fulfillment of his administration’s promise to the residents, noting that the infrastructure had changed the face of public transportation in the State.

The flyover, Sanwo-Olu said, would bring relief to the issue of congestion hitherto experienced in the area, while also reducing journey time in accessing Mushin from Ilupeju axis.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The Mushin overpass is strategically important for ease of movement and connectivity within Mushin and Onipanu communities, opening new routes to Agege Motor Road, Post Office Road and Ogunmokun axis.

“This infrastructure has brought not only traffic improvement, but also huge economic value to the area.

“With this new infrastructure, we have ensured there is minimal disruption on the Red Line corridor.

“For us, we have kept our promise to the citizens and made their lives better.

“The quality of infrastructure we have provided is about making the lives of our citizens better, improving their means of livelihood and quality of life.”

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that members of the host communities benefited from the project construction, pointing out that it also gave engineering students an internship opportunity to get first-hand practical knowledge.

The Governor also said the primary school demolished in the right-of-way of the flyover had been rebuilt in a nearby location, commending Mushin and Onipanu residents for supporting the development.

He charged the residents to take ownership of the infrastructure and protect it from deliberate destruction.

LAMATA Managing Director, Abimbola Akinajo, revealed that the State Government had fully compensated owners of the buildings in the course of the project, which, she said, was handled by a local contractor.

