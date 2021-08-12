Sanwo-Olu offers financial support to WAEC candidates

The wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, through the Lagos Exams Support is providing financial support to West African Examination Council candidates who have not been allowed to write their exams because of outstanding debts.

The information was disclosed in a publication obtained by The Eagle Online on Wednesday as the exams began.

According to the publication, the deadline for the registration to benefit from the fund is August 13, 2021 by 6pm.

According to the available information, the link to register for the programme is: bit.lyLagosExamSupport