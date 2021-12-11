Sanwo-Olu, nine others receive Hallmarks of Labour leadership award

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, received the Hallmarks of Labour Award for Exemplary leadership and transparency in public health management and control of COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu received the award for successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic and turning around what could have been a tragic episode for Nigeria, following the outbreak of coronavirus in the world last year.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu, who was supported by Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, presented the governor with the award during the Hallmarks of Labour 25th anniversary and 2020/2021 role model awards held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the award will continue to challenge him to do more for the people.

“I will say with every sense of responsibility that I am the least qualified because I am the youngest among the awardees. What it shows to us is that we, the younger generation have something to look forward to.

“It is something that will continue to challenge us and ensure that we do our very best looking at the level of commitment that our fathers, mothers have dedicated to this country. Hallmarks award is indeed an outstanding award. We are truly honoured.”

Onu while presenting the award to Governor Sanwo-Olu, commended the Lagos State Governor for the effort he put in to manage and control COVID-19 during the pandemic period.

On his part, Tambuwal also congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos State for the award, saying that the award showed that Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing very well.

Speaking at the award ceremony, a renowned Nigerian diplomat and third Secretary-General of Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s performance in Lagos, saying “those of us who live in Lagos have very good reason to applaud you (Governor Sanwo-Olu)”

Anyaoku while speaking on the state of the nation, said Nigeria should return to true federalism as practised with the 1963 Constitution, which according to him will help Nigeria to realise its goals.

Nine other accomplished Nigerians were also honoured with the Hallmarks of Labour Leadership awards in different categories.

Other recipients are; renowned Ophthalmologist, Prof. Adenike Abiose (2020, Medicine); a consummate historian, Prof. Bolanle Awe (Education, 2020); President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Amb Mohammad Tijani Bande (Nigeria’s Outstanding International Icon); first female Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State, Mrs Hairat Balogun (Exemplary/Courageous Contributor to the Advancement of the Nigerian Legal System); Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed (Consistent Advocate of Positive Change within the University system); medical practitioners, Prof. Oladapo Ladipo and Dr. Sunny Kuku (Medicine); astute administrator, Prof Alias Bogoro (Education) and a matriarch of the broadcast industry in Nigeria, Mrs. Stellamarie Awani (Leadership and Professionalism in the media).

Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja; Christ the King College, Abuja and Total Education Development Academy, Aba received the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation Young Achievers Award for emerging the best performing schools in the WASSCE.