Sanwo-Olu mourns Senator Durojaiye, says he was a great Nigerian

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of the chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and former distinguished Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Senator Durojaiye, as a passionate leader who served his country meritoriously as a public servant, human rights activist, politician and seasoned administrator.

Senator Durojaiye, the immediate past Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Afenifere chieftain, died on Tuesday August 24 at the age of 88 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday said the late legal practitioner, politician and Afenifere chieftain spent his life in the service of humanity, particularly for the emancipation of the Yoruba people and defence of Nigeria’s democratic system.

He also praised the late Senator Durojaiye’s contribution to Nigeria’s democracy, especially his fight, alongside other progressive elements in the country during the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and the dark days of the military junta for the enthronement of constitutional democracy in Nigeria.

The governor also commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the entire people of the state, especially, indigenes of Ijebu-Igbo, on the demise of their illustrious son and elder statesman.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of the late Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye as well as members of the political family of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and entire Yoruba people.

“The death of Senator Durojaiye is a colossal loss to the country. He made lots of positive contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Yorubaland and Nigeria. He fought along with several other patriots and pro-democracy activists tirelessly for enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

“He wrote his name in gold as a tireless fighter and an advocate of democratic government. He played a crucial role as chieftain of NADECO in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election and return of civilian government in May 29, 1999. Despite being arrested and imprisoned by the military regime of General Sani Abacha, he never gave up the struggle for Nigeria’s democracy.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends, political associates, Afenifere, the people of Ijebu-Igbo and Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”