Sanwo-Olu mourns renowned corporate lawyer, entrepreneur, Chris Ogunbanjo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the passing of elder statesman and renowned corporate lawyer and philanthropist, Chief Christopher Oladipo Ogunbanjo.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, expressed his condolences to the Ogunbanjo family and the entire Erunwon community in Ijebu, Ogun State on the passing of the industrialist.

The Governor said the death of Chief Chris Ogunbanjo, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated corporate lawyers, philanthropists and business tycoons, is a colossal loss to Nigeria and the legal profession, as well as an irreplaceable loss to the people of Erunwon in Ijebu and Ogun State.

He said Ogunbanjo’s record of service as a celebrated legal luminary of repute, a renowned philanthropist and a leader of remarkable achievements in different business sectors, community service and philanthropy will remain indelible for generations to come.

The statement reads, “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a legendary and celebrated corporate lawyer in Nigeria, Chief Christopher Oladipo Ogunbanjo, who contributed his quota to the legal profession and the economy of Nigeria during his lifetime.

“The legacies of Chief Chris Ogunbanjo, who died on Saturday a few months before his 100th birthday cannot be forgotten because of the positive impacts he made humanity, his community and the nation.

“I commiserate with his family members, friends, associates, legal practitioners in Nigeria and the people of Eruwon in Ijebu, Ogun State over the death of the elder statesman. I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Chief Chris Ogunbanjo and that God grants the deceased family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”