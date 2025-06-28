Sanwo-Olu mourns prominent businessman, Aminu Dantata

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of a prominent businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

Sanwo-Olu described the death of Dantata, who died at the age of 94, as a huge loss to Nigeria, particularly the Dantata family and the entire Kano State.

He said the late Dantata was a patriot, an accomplished businessman, elder statesman, and philanthropist, who made positive impacts and touched many lives directly and indirectly during his lifetime.

The governor also sympathised with the entire Dantata family, especially the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over the demise of his uncle.

In the same vein, Governor Sanwo-Olu extends his heartfelt condolences to the Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the entire people of Kano over the passing of their illustrious son.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor said: “On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, I mourn the passing of prominent businessman and the scion of the Dantata family, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

“He was one of the successful businessmen and philanthropists in Nigeria, who used their God-given wealth and influence to make positive impact on many generations of Nigerian families.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata and pray that God grants the deceased family, friends, and business associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

